INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have a new look.

The Indianapolis Colts debuted new logos and looks for the team Monday as the team gets ready for the upcoming NFL season and beyond.

“These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead,” said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner.

The Colts said the new looks are designed to complement the iconic “Horseshoe” logo that Colts fans have come to know and love.

“The Horseshoe remains our most timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” Irsay-Gordon added.

For more on these and other enhancements for 2020, check out Colts.com/2020.

Honoring our past. Always evolving. pic.twitter.com/BBWqIG7p6p — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020