New details released for 500 Festival events

INDIANAPOLIS–The 500 Festival announced new details for upcoming events Tuesday.

The nonprofit organization said it has worked closely with community and government leaders to make sure the safety of all ticket-holders, volunteers, staff, spectators, and surrounding communities is paramount.

“After careful consideration, it was ultimately determined that many of our events would not be able to take place in their traditional, in-person formats,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival.

“The 500 Festival is continuing to work hard to reproduce and reimagine experiences and traditions that so many Hoosiers and race fans have come to love. Through these new opportunities and activations, we will continue to support and celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500 in every way possible.”

The following events have been announced and/or updated:

500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank | May 5 – The event will take place in-person on Monument Circle from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The event will be open only to the media and will adhere to health guidelines. The Kickoff to May Coloring Contest will also return in April for Indiana children ages twelve and under.

– Details and event updates regarding the virtual Mini-Marathon and 5K were announced on March 1. Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day | May 15 – The in-person event will NOT take place. An online interactive Kids’ Day Map will go live on May 15, where families and kids will have the opportunity to visit educational booths and follow along with entertaining videos. In place of the cancellation, over 3,000 Kids’ Day-themed backpacks, filled with essentials, educational items, toys, and games, will be distributed to youth-serving organizations in Marion County.

– The in-person event will take place at the Indiana War Memorial on the Friday before the Indianapolis 500. The event will have a limited capacity by invitation only. WISH-TV will provide a livestream option as well as a broadcast of the event on Memorial Day. AES 500 Festival Parade | May 29 – The traditional in-person parade will NOT take place. Current ticket-holders will be contacted by the 500 Festival this week with more information. In collaboration with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there will be a new community celebration event called “500 Spectacle of Homes,” in place of the traditional AES 500 Festival Parade. The 500 Spectacle of Homes will activate in neighborhoods across Indianapolis throughout the Month of May leading into Indy 500 Race Weekend and it will culminate with a “reverse parade” on Saturday, May 29. This will include a caravan of the 33 Indy 500 drivers who will make their way from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, throughout surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Indianapolis. Details for ways to participate will be shared soon.

“We appreciate the community engagements of the 500 Festival and look forward to the opportunity to welcome Indiana mayors at the Breakfast at the Brickyard and honor Gold Star Families at the Memorial Service,” said Rob Pruitt, chairman of the 500 Festival Board of Directors.

“These moves allow us to focus on the events and activities that will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including the 105th running of the Indy 500. We extend our gratitude to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ticket-holders, participants, and the thousands of community volunteers who are critical to the overall positive impact of the 500 Festival on our city and state.”

In the announcement, the 500 Festival said details regarding all events and programs for 2021 will also be announced as they are finalized and will be shared on the 500 Festival’s websites and social media.

For more information, visit 500festival.com.