Nelson, Leonard, Buckner and Odom named All-Pro

Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Individual success has followed team success.

Four members of the Indianapolis Colts’ wild-card playoff team have been named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro squad: guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and special teams standout George Odom.

It’s the third consecutive year Nelson has been selected and second time for Leonard. Buckner and Odom were chosen for the first time.

This story will be updated.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.