NBA announces schedule for second half of season

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of the NBA season March 12 on the road in Los Angeles, against the reigning champion L.A. Lakers.

That game will tip-off a three-game road trip through the Western Conference, with dates in Phoenix on March 13 and Denver March 15 to follow.

After returning from the All Star Break, the Blue and Gold play eight of their first 10 games away from home, due in large part to the NCAA Tournament schedule at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. You can find the Pacers’ full 2020-21 schedule below.