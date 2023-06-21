INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced Wednesday that State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The events will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17. as many of the league’s brightest stars to showcase their skills in AT&T Slam Dunk, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the Kia Skills Challenge.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to the host committee says 10,500 tickets will go on sale to people in Indiana first on July 24 for $24, $49, and $79. The event will be set up at the south end of Lucas Oil Stadium, with approximately 35,000 seats surrounding the court.

The committee will purchase and distribute 2,400 tickets free of charge to local partners, community groups, and non-profits.

“State Farm All-Star Saturday Night is one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in all of sports, and holding it at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of football’s most iconic venues which was also thoughtfully designed for basketball events, enables us to make it more accessible than ever to our community,” Rick Fuson CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment said in a statement.

“This focus on community is one of the ways that will make NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis so special and unique, and I am grateful to our friends and partners at the NBA and the Capital Improvement Board for working with us to make this possible.”

IndyGo bus rides will be free throughout the All-Star weekend with extended nightly service.

Buses will offer extended service, ensuring that riders will have easy transportation home following downtown events. The Pacers Bike Share, operated by the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, will also be free during the four day events.

“Between two top-tier sports venues, four days of free public transit, and one of the most walkable downtowns in America, NBA All-Star has never been more accessible or fan-friendly,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “It’s no surprise. When it comes to hosting large events, Indianapolis does it like nobody else.”

For more information and to keep up with the latest NBA All-Star 2024 announcements, visit the Pacers website and follow @NBAAllStar across social media.