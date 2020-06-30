No Indians games: Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS – Minor League Baseball announced it’s canceling the 2020 season.



Indianapolis Indians president Randy Lewandowski spoke with CBS4 ahead of its official announcement at 5 p.m.



“It’s disappointing. It’s sad. I think we all had an inkling it was going to come. It’s been sobering I think the best word I can come up with,” Lewandowski said. “You just realize all the work we put in during the off-season, prepping for the season. And literally, three weeks before the start of our season March 12, the bottom fell out of everything for everybody.”



The league’s decision to cancel the 2020 season comes nearly three months after Minor League Baseball announced March 12 the start of the league’s season would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewandowski said he had plans to play a 2020 season.

“We were prepared and thought we could pull off a two-month, sixty-game season,” he said. “But, when you find out Major League Baseball is not going to provide the players. There’s lots of logistics and reasons why.”



Lewandowski said ticket prices for Indians games will not increase next season.



“We’ve got great support not only from season ticket holders, but our sponsors, our partners, everybody else in the community,” he said. “I think more than anything, and I think that’s what we are most sad about, is that Victory Field is we think the greatest outdoor gathering spot in Indianapolis.”