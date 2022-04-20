INDIANAPOLIS – While Indianapolis will be home to the next three Big Ten Football Championship Games, the Circle City won’t serve as host to the men’s or women’s conference basketball tournaments.

The 2023 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Chicago’s United Center (March 8-12, 2023), while the Women’s Basketball Tournament will move to Minneapolis’ Target Center (March 1-5, 2023).

The 2023 women’s tournament marks the first time the event has been held outside Indianapolis since 2015.

Minneapolis will host both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in 2024. It’ll mark the fifth different city for the men’s tourney since 2017. Other host cities included Washington, D.C. (2017), New York City (2018), Chicago (2019) and Indianapolis (2020-2022).

Indianapolis isn’t scheduled to host a men’s NCAA tournament round next year, although Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set to host first- and second-round games in 2024. The Circle City will be home to the Final Four in 2026.