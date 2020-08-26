Several MLB teams call off games Wednesday in stance against racial injustice, reports say

MILWAUKEE — Several Major League Baseball teams will not play Wednesday night in an apparent response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond reported that the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds called off their game after Brewers players met earlier in the day to discuss the issue.
The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, as well as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, have also decided not to play Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Passan reported that Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the team is “likely” to play Thursday.
In the NBA, all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.