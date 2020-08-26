Several MLB teams call off games Wednesday in stance against racial injustice, reports say

The scoreboard displays a message of “Justice Equality Now” before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on August 25, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Several Major League Baseball teams will not play Wednesday night in an apparent response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond reported that the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds called off their game after Brewers players met earlier in the day to discuss the issue.

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, as well as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, have also decided not to play Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan reported that Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the team is “likely” to play Thursday.

Brewers first baseman Ryan Braun said the team chose not to play tonight in large part due to the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott: “We saw what the Bucks decided to do, and frankly that inspired us. That motivated us. … At some point, actions speak louder than words.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to… https://t.co/nxUt02S64v — Matt Kemp (@TheRealMattKemp) August 26, 2020

Instead of watching us, we hope people will focus on the things more important than sports that are happening.



– Dee Strange-Gordon — Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) August 26, 2020

In the NBA, all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.