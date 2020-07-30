Miller: “I would be shocked” if college basketball doesn’t happen this year

BLOOMINGTON – Six weeks of summer workouts for Indiana basketball come to an end this Friday, and head coach Archie Miller now turns his attention toward the future.

“Basketball will adjust,” he says of facing a season while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. “I would be shocked, absolutely shocked, if we don’t turn out a good basketball season.”

One step on the path toward that season is not nearly complete, and players and staff have made the most of their time together during the summer.

“I’m more excited now than I’ve been in a while,” says Miller. “After getting a chance to work with the players, especially the new guys, you get a chance to work with them even for a couple days, you get the chance to see how this is gonna do it.”

“Things have still been very competitive,” adds senior Joey Brunk. “We’re competing in the weight room. We’re competing in our conditioning. I think we’re enjoying our time together.”

Enjoyment in the midst of uncertainty. Though the winter season may be far in the future to most sports fans, it’s a destination the Hoosiers are working toward right now.

“We don’t know what this virus is or where it’s gonna go,” explains sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. “We’re gonna act like we’re gonna play all our games, and we’re gonna prepare for the season as we do it.”

“There’s no reason to worry about the things we can’t control,” continues Brunk. “If we make the most of what we have now, there’s not gonna be any regrets.”

Though Miller is confident a season can be played, how that season plays out is still to be determined.

“Whether that’s non-conference, conference only at Thanksgiving, conference in January, I don’t know,” explains Miller, “but I feel we’ll have a great college basketball season.”

So optimism powers the Cream & Crimson in the present. We can hope it helps them eventually reach a season, scheduled to begin a bit more than three months from now in November.