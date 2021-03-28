IU, Mike Woodson working on deal for Indy native to become Hoosiers’ next head coach

FILE – Los Angeles Clippers’ assistant coach Mike Woodson looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Woodson and Indiana University are working on a deal for the Indianapolis native to become the Hoosiers’ next head men’s basketball coach.

Thad Matta will be the associate athletic director for the men’s basketball program.

Thad Matta will be the associate athletic director the men's basketball program.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Woodson is finalizing a six-year contract.

After college, Woodson entered the pros as the No. 12 overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, selected by the New York Knicks. Over 11 seasons, Woodson played in 786 games and averaged 14 points per game.

When his playing career was over, Woodson eventually became an NBA assistant coach from 1996-2004, then was named head coach of the Atlanta Hawks in 2004. After five seasons in Atlanta, Woodson went back to the Knicks to coach as an assistant for one season and as a head coach for three seasons (2012-2014). He was fired in 2014, and Woodson proceeded to join the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant from 2014-2018. He left L.A. in May of 2018, and after two seasons away from coaching in the NBA, he joined the Knicks as an assistant in September of 2020.

Woodson starred at Broad Ripple High School before his college days and was named an Indiana All Star, leading the team with 26 points in a 96-88 win over the Kentucky All Stars in 1976.