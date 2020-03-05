McDermott has double-double in Butler’s win over St. John’s

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 01: Kamar Baldwin #3 and Sean McDermott #22 of the Butler Bulldogs celebrate in the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Hinkle Fieldhouse on February 1, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Butler players in double figures as the Bulldogs defeated St. John’s 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Besides McDermott’s third double-double of the season, Jordan Tucker added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Aaron Thompson chipped in 13, Kamar Baldwin scored 12 and Bryce Nze had 11.

St. John’s led 32-31 at halftime but scored a season-low 23 points in the second half when Butler (21-9, 9-8 Big East Conference) scored a season-high 46 on 57% shooting. The Bulldogs shot 50% for the game.

Julian Champagnie scored a season-high 23 points for the Red Storm (15-15, 4-13). Greg Williams Jr. added 11 points. Marcellus Earlington had seven rebounds. St. John’s was coming off a 20-point win over No. 10 Creighton after making 14 of 22 from the arc. They were 6 of 16 on 3-pointers against Butler and shot just 37% overall.

An 18-2 run with seven points from McDermott left Butler ahead by 16 with nine minutes to go.

The Bulldogs, who are sitting just outside the AP Top 25, improved to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. Then-No. 11 Butler defeated St. John’s 60-58 on Dec. 31.

Butler finishes the regular season against Xavier on the road on Saturday. St. John’s finishes the regular season against Marquette at home on Saturday.