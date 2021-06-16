Marian honors Colts GM Chris Ballard

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 29: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard signs an autograph before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Marian University inducted Colts General Manager Chris Ballard into the Clayton Family Circle of Honor Wednesday evening in a ceremony on campus.

“We all know when you get something like this, there’s a lot of people around you that deserve the credit just as much,” says Ballard. “Very humbled, very thankful for Marian University.”

The Clayton Family Circle of Honor was created to recognize individuals who exemplify the character-building qualities associated with athletics in a university community and to inspire Marian’s faith-tradition and values activated through athletics, among other ways.

“Sports teaches us so many lessons,” explains Ballard. “Being part of a team, working with other people, the discipline it takes, all those values that sport teaches you at the youth level and the college level are beneficial in life.”

Ballard is entering his fifth year with the Colts, as the franchise hopes to build upon a playoff appearance in 2020.

“We love Indianapolis,” adds Ballard. We love this state. My wife, Kristin, dove head-first into a number of areas.”

The Ballards have contributed to the community through, among other ventures, Books for Youth, Hands of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish and Gleaners Food Bank.