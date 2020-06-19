Mabor Majak’s DI Basketball journey motivated by family in South Sudan

FISHERS – Hamilton Southeastern’s Mabor Majak could be mistaken for an NBA player. Although, turning pro is a dream for Majak.



The 7-foot-2 center is committed to play Division I Basketball for Cleveland State University after arriving to the United States from South Sudan in 2015.



Unlike many high school team’s seasons’ impacted by the coronavirus, Majak and HSE’s basketball season ended in a competitive fashion.



The two-time Indiana All-Star was averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds per game when the Royals fell in the first round of sectionals, finishing the season 16-5.



“We lost to Carmel, which was really sad,” Majak said. “I was looking forward to watching my friends play.”



Now, Majak is focused on his next chapter competing for Cleveland State, a dream come true for someone who moved to the states five years ago.



It has also been five years since Majak has seen his family still residing in South Sudan.



“Everyday that I am working I think of them. I want to someday provide for them,” he said. “I have the opportunity that some people don’t. Makes me push a little harder on myself.”



Majak also received interest from Indiana, Purdue, Bradley and Xavier.



Majak lives with guardians in Fishers, where he has access to an indoor basketball court daily.



“I’ve had some of my friends over and they come over and we run it up. Some of them are wheezing half way through,” Majak said with a smile. “And I’m still going.”



Majak has come a long way physically, too, arriving to the U.S. weighing 160 pounds.



“Coming from where I am from we don’t eat as much meat as we do over here,” he said. “From 2015 to 2020, I’ve put on about seventy pounds.”



Majak says he wants to earn a college degree that would allow him to help others in South Sudan, especially his mother.



“She has seen my highlights on YouTube,” he said with a smile. “She understands that it’s for the best with me coming here.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction