Look for more changes (free agency, draft, offseason workouts) as NFL wrestles with COVID-19, schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ripple effect of the coronavirus has shuttered most doors in the global sporting world, and the NFL is no exception.

And common sense tells us it’s only going to get worse.

By virtue of the calendar, the NFL isn’t faced with postponing/suspending/canceling training camp, preseason games, its regular-season schedule or the playoffs. Neither must it decide whether to push back when players are allowed to report to their team facility – for the Indianapolis Colts, that’s normally mid-April, so it’s not that far off – for the start of their offseason workout program.

At least not yet.

The immediate impact has involved the cancelation of the March 29-April 1 owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. and teams curtailing their extensive face-to-face evaluations in preparation for the April 23-25 draft.

The Colts joined other franchises Friday in suspending travel for coaches and scouts until further notice. In a statement, the team also announced the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center “will be limited to essential personnel only.’’ Where possible, employees will work from home.

The NFL took it a step further Friday. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, teams were sent a memo from the league prohibiting “all in-person, pre-draft visits.’’ That eliminates draft-eligible players from making visits to teams, and team personnel from attending pro days.

Again, it’s likely we’re seeing just the first of the NFL-related dominoes to fall.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday the NFL has “no plans to move the start of the league year.’’

The new league year, which includes the start of veteran free-agency, begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. That’s preceded by “legal tampering’’ – noon Monday – which allows teams and players with expiring contracts to enter into negotiations.

Prior to that, more than 1,900 players are voting on a new collective bargaining agreement. The deadline for voting is 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

After that? It’s anyone’s guess.

A few things to consider:

New league year/free agency:

We could argue there’s no reason to delay the start of the new league year. It doesn’t involve a large gathering of people or league/team executives traveling from one corner of the country to another. What might make the NFL nervous? The optics of being the only professional entity doing business, even though it can handle most of its necessary business via conference calls, etc.

The same goes for free agency. While the ideal situation involves a coveted player visiting a team – we’d certainly prefer sitting across the table from someone before giving him a boatload of money – mega-deals can be arranged without face-to-face interviews. Not the least bit ideal, true. But doable. Nothing, though, could be finalized until the player passed his new team’s physical.

Would a team be as comfortable signing a “lesser’’ free agent without an on-site meeting?

Another possible downside of business as usual with free agency is the image of Team A giving Player B a $60 million contract while much of the country is hunkering down and wondering what’s going to happen tomorrow and the next day.

You might get tired of hearing it, but optics matter.

A hunch: the CBA is approved by players and the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday, but free agency is delayed.

NFL Draft:

The April 23-25 draft is in Las Vegas, and there might not be a better location for the party-atmosphere and fan-involvement the league covets.

But.

With the nation-wide COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, it seems inevitable the NFL will pull the plug on the party. Not the draft, of course, but the festivities that surround it.

Cut through the glitz and bright lights, and the seven-round draft is a GM in one city calling his aide in Vegas with the name of a player, that aide delivering the name to an NFL official, that official giving it to commissioner Roger Goodell and Goodell making the announcement. It’s not complicated.

That might be the hardly-made-for-TV scenario in Vegas. Goodell’s bro-hugs with massive draft picks also might be missing.

It’s just hard to imagine a repeat of the incredible scenes we got from Nashville, Tenn. last April. Remember tens of thousands of fans turning Broadway into Bourbon Street? City officials estimated the three-day event lured roughly 600,000 fans who funneled more than $220 million into the local economy.

(BULLET) Offseason programs: Again, we’re potentially heading into uncharted territory. Colts are scheduled to report to Indy in mid-April for the start of their organized offseason workout program. Teams that experienced a coaching change are allowed to open their offseason work earlier.

But will team facilities even be open for business? It’s not a stretch to anticipate the NFL announcing some type of delay to offseason programs.

A minor delay probably won’t be an issue. However, at what point would a delay in April greatly impact the start of training camp in late July? And the preseason? And the regular season?

When announcing the cancelation of the owners meetings, the league added, “We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.’’

Stay tuned.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.