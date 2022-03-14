INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s legal tampering period has begun, and with it comes rapid-fire reports of teams agreeing to contracts with players set to enter the free agent pool.

The deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the NFL’s new league year officially begins.

The Indianapolis Colts have the money to be very active if they choose. While general manager Chris Ballard has developed a reputation of being passive in free agency, the team has roughly $70 million in cap space and several holes to fill on the roster.

Indianapolis is once again in the market for a quarterback after last week’s trade of Carson Wentz. The Colts also appears to be in need of a new left tackle after reports surfaced stating that Eric Fisher has decided to test his worth on the free agent market. Other areas of need include wide receiver, tight end, defensive end and cornerback.

Ashton Dulin

The Colts have taken at least one step to retain a valued player.

The team on Monday tendered Ashton Dulin a one-year, $2.4 million contract as a restricted free agent, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Dulin originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in May of 2019, and has emerged as a core special teams player. He was named second-team All-Pro last season.

