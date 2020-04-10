Leal wins Mr. Basketball, Parrish is Miss Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal is the IndyStar’s 2020 Mr. Basketball and Hamilton Southeastern’s Sydney Parrish is this year’s Miss Basketball.

Leal averaged 18.2 points per game while leading the Panthers to a 26-0 record. They were one of the favorites to win the class 4A championship before the IHSAA canceled the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guard will stay close to home for college, committing to Indiana. He’ll become the third straight Mr. Basketball to play for the Hoosiers after Trayce Jackson-Davis and Romeo Langford. It’s the first time in program history IU’s landed three Mr. Basketball winners in a row.

Parrish averaged 24.8 points per game. She led the Royals to the 4A girls championship in 2019, the only basketball title in school history. She’s HSE’s first Miss Basketball winner.

The guard/forward is a McDonald’s All-American. She’ll play at Oregon in the fall.