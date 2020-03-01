Lawrence North claims girls 4A title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) - A year after falling short in the state championship game, the Lawrence North girls basketball team returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

This time, the Wildcats would not be denied.

They survived a furious Northwestern rally to hang on for a 59 to 56 win and claim the class 4A state title, the school's first girls state basketball championship.

Jayla Smith made five three-pointers to lead Lawrence North with 22 points over the previous unbeaten Tigers. Katie Davidson scored 10 and Kalyn Ervin added nine.

The Wildcats' victory ended the prep careers of Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic, one of the most dominant combos in girls high school hoops. They guided Northwestern to a 107-9 record and back-to-back class 3A titles. Layden scored 25 points in her last game, while Bostic added 20.

NorthWood beat top-ranked Salem 37-29 in the 3A championship for the Panthers' first title in 21 years.

Linton-Stockton ended Frankton's surprise run to the state finals cruising to a 70 to 28 win in the class 2A title game for the Miners' first girls basketball championship.

Loogootee began "State Final Saturday" surviving a last second shot to take the class A title. It's the Lions' first girls basketball title in school history.