INDIANAPOLIS -- As the Miami Host Committee of the 2021 College Football Playoff signed off after hosting the Crimson Tide of Alabama vs. the Buckeyes of Ohio State Monday night, a goodbye video featuring glamour shots of palm trees, beaches and swinging nightlife filled the screen at Lucas Oil Stadium, site of the 2022 championship game.

Outside, though the sun was shining, rare for an Indiana mid-winter’s day, downtown Indianapolis still showed the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and the aftermath of two nights of spring rioting that left behind more than $8 million in financial losses with empty storefronts and debris scattered throughout the Mile Square.