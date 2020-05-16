Lapel’s Jesse McCurdy is among top 1% of students nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jesse McCurdy was one of about 470 students attending Lapel High School this year. But, he is proving to be among the top 1% of students nationwide.



Earlier this week, McCurdy was named a National Merit scholar, which is awarded to fewer than 1% of the approximate 1.6 million students applying each year. Scholarship winners are judged on a combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.



McCurdy is a straight “A” student, never earning an A-minus through high school and middle school. He will graduate from Lapel as co-valedictorian with a 4.2 GPA.



His standardized test scores were close to perfect, posting 35 on the ACT and 1530 on the SAT. McCurdy told JoJo Gentry he began studying for those exams in sixth grade.



“I downloaded the SAT question of the day app. So, everyday I would do a problem,” McCurdy said. “By the time I got to high school, I would be well prepared.”



McCurdy is the first tennis player in Lapel’s history to compete in the state finals. He lost to Carmel’s Presley Thieneman in the individual semifinals last fall, finishing his career with 100 wins and five losses.



Lapel head coach Justin Coomer has guided the boys tennis program to six sectional titles since 2013.



“At a school our size, you’re not sure that’s ever really going to happen,” Coomer said of McCurdy competing at state. “Then, he ran into Carmel. That kid was good.”



McCurdy is committed to play tennis at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he will study to become a doctor.



“I want to go into a medical field that is highly relational that has long-term care and specialized treatments so that I can not only serve people with my gifts, but create relationships with them over time,” he said.

