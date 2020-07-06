Kevin Harvick wins Brickyard 400 in wild finish

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: Cars pit during the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400 in dramatic fashion to complete a wild weekend in the first ever IndyCar-NASCAR triple-header at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin was poised for the victory until he slammed into the wall with seven laps to go in the race.

Harvick inherited the lead and survived a re-start in overtime to win his second straight Brickyard 400, his third overall.

The race was marred by several wrecks, including one for a nasty incident on pit road that injured a member of Ryan Blaney’s crew.

The green flag was delayed by over an hour because of lightning in the area of the track.