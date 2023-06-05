LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Hunter Gilliam belted a three-run home run and drove in five runs as Kentucky pounded Indiana 16-6 Sunday to force a winner-take-all rematch for a berth in the super regional.

Indiana knocked off the top-seeded Wildcats, 5-3 in a winners bracket game Saturday night, relegating them to an elimination game against West Virginia earlier Sunday. Kentucky won that game, 10-0 to earn a rematch with the Hoosiers on Monday.

Kentucky (39-19) took the lead in the second on a three-run home run by Nolan McCarthy and Gilliam added a two-RBI single in the fourth to make it 6-2. The Wildcats added seven runs in the seventh, capped by Gilliam’s three-run homer and a two-run shot by Ryan Waldschmidt.

Ryan Hagenow (3-1) worked 4 ⅔ innings of relief to earn the win, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Ben Seiler (0-1) lasted just 1 ⅓ innings in the start for the Hoosiers (43-19), giving up four runs on four hits.