INDIANAPOLIS — A day of play at the Colts Complex turned into one local families will not soon forget.

Kenny Moore invited sixty children to participate in football drills just before surprising them with beds, pillows, sheets, and comforters as part of a partnership with Ashley Home stores and their Hope to Dream initiative.

The Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season is already out in the Central Indiana community, preparing for his sixth season by giving back.

“There’s a sense of joy and it’s all about them and we’re all here to make them feel special,” said Moore. “It’s about everyone coming together and helping them. A bed is important and pivotal for a child to have.”

The event on Tuesday night was the first event open to the public at the complex since the pandemic began.