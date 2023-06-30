INDIANAPOLIS — Tony Kanaan may have driven in his final Indianapolis 500, but he’s not ready to leave the racing world behind.

The fan-favorite driver will take on a new role with McLaren Racing–the same team that gave him the start in this year’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 series champ, will stay with McLaren as a special advisor to the Arrow McLaren NTT IndyCar Series team.

He’ll be tasked with providing on-track and off-track guidance to the team and drivers. Arrow McLaren said he’ll travel to races and tests, mentor drivers and help with commercial partnerships and business development.

In short, TK will do a little bit of everything. He said he’s “very excited” about his new job.

“This team works hard and has a lot of fun. That’s what racing is about, and it’s why I love being part of the team,” Kanaan said.

Arrow McLaren features three full-time drivers: Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist. Each will benefit from Kanaan’s extensive knowledge of the IndyCar Series and tracks.

Kanaan joined Arrow McLaren in November 2022 to prepare for his final Indianapolis 500. He traveled with the team to most of its races, a sort of “trial run” for his new position.

During his career, Kanaan made 22 starts in the Indianapolis 500, producing 12 top-ten finishes. After a series of disappointments–Kanaan often had a great car on race day, only to fall short–he won the 2013 race, a cathartic moment for both him and fans.

During his final Indy 500, Kanaan qualified ninth and finished 16th.