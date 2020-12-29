Josh Speidel is back in Columbus teaching and coaching

INDIANAPOLIS – Six years ago, Josh Speidel was one of the best high school hoopers in Indiana.

Starring for Columbus North High School, the 6-foot-7 sharp shooter received offers from several Division I programs before committing to the Vermont Catamounts.

Then, during his senior year, Speidel was in a car crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Doctors told his family he would live in vegetative state for the rest of his life.

“Right after my accident, those days didn’t seem very bright, very helpful, hopeful,” Speidel told CBS4’s JoJo Gentry.

Five years later, Speidel graduated from Vermont. He is driving again and has a place of his own.

“I was making money and I just think it’s about time I moved out,” Speidel said. “My parents would have let me stay as long as I needed to. But, I just felt it was time.”

2020 has been a positive year for Speidel. On December 26, he was featured on CBS during the Musial Awards for his extraordinary leadership. Other honorees included Bubba Wallace and Hank Aaron.

“I would have loved to have been there in person and met all those inspirational, wonderful people,” he said. “But the way it happened, I’m super blessed in the way they did my story.”

Since September, Speidel has been working as a life skills teaching assistant at Schmitt Elementary in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana.

He and his students are making the most of their time together.

“I learned this when I got out of Vermont. It goes quickly. So, enjoy every moment. Soak up as much information. Learn as much as you can.”

Then, he steps into his second role: Coach Spiedel.

“I walk right across the street to North Side Middle School, helping coach eighth grade North Side Spartans Basketball team. It’s just nice to be back to basketball in some capacity.”

A short walk rewarded by a long journey, Speidel has never given up.

“Always believe in better days ahead. Always ask for help. There’s more people out there than I think, and that we all think, who want to see us succeed,” he said. “Never be afraid to ask for help.”