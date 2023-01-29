INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor anticipates a return to prominence in 2023.

He credits ankle surgery.

The Indianapolis Colts’ cornerstone running back dealt with an injury to his right ankle much of the season, and decided arthroscopic surgery was the best course of action. Taylor’s surgery – described as a debridement procedure to clean out loose participles – was performed last Wednesday in Green Bay by Dr. Robert Anderson, according to NFL.com.

“The (ankle) had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,’’ Taylor told NFL.com. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right.

“I’m 100% ready to rock. That’s all you can ask. It was a no-brainer. Get it out of the way.’’

Taylor fashioned the best season by a Colts’ running back in 2021. He led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, both franchise records, and led the league with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and shared the league lead with 20 total TDs. He was named first-team All-Pro.

But Taylor’s encore season was consistently impeded by injuries to his right ankle and turf toe. He missed six games and would finish with 861 yards and four touchdowns.

Last month, Taylor admitted last season tested his patience. Missing games was difficult to deal with. The only game he missed prior to last season was a November 2020 game against Tennessee because of COVID.

“I remember I had missed the Tennessee game for that close contact with COVID and we lost,’’ he said. “But I am supposed to be out there losing with those guys that day. As the clock struck zero, it was like, ‘Man, I was supposed to be out there for that.’

“That’s just the biggest thing. . . not being side-by-side.’’

His limited availability and the team’s miserable 4-12-1 finish serve as motivation for the future.

“Number one is how can I contribute to the team?’’ Taylor said. “As far as, ‘What can I spread throughout this locker room?’ I think being a leader on the team, you kind of thing of ways of can I influence the rest of the team in a positive manner? How can I help elevate the guys that I play around?’’

