Jerome Hunter will not return to IU basketball team next year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 11: Jerome Hunter #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – New Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson announced on Thursday that Jerome Hunter will not return to the team next season.

“We appreciate everything that Jerome has done as a member of the program and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” said Woodson in a school news release.

The forward played in 55 career games over two seasons averaging 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25 games (four starts) last year.

Woodson has been busy building the roster since being hired in late March.

All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to return instead of entering the NBA Draft, while key contributors Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson pulled their names out of the NCAA transfer protocol.

Woodson also added transfers Xavier Johnson (guard from Pittsburgh) and Miller Kopp (forward from Northwestern).

Al Durham left the program for Providence, Armaan Franklin departed for Virginia and Joey Brunk transfered to Ohio State to be reunited with his coach at Butler, Chris Holtmann.