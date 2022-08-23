BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University basketball player Xavier Johnson was sentenced to 360 days of unsupervised probation and 50 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge stemming from his arrest in April.

His charge of resisting law enforcement was dismissed.

Johnson was arrested on April 3 after a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy clocked him driving 90 miles per hour on North Walnut Street — a main thoroughfare through downtown Bloomington.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy attempted to stop the car, but Johnson continued down the street and drove into an apartment complex, where he ran a stop sign.

The car eventually stopped, and the deputy said he saw the driver, identified as Johnson, exit the vehicle and change seats with an occupant. Police said this was to give the impression that the occupant was the driver during the pursuit, rather than Johnson.

Johnson was booked into the Monroe County Correction Center and released on a $2,000 surety bond and a $500 cash bond, police said.

After his arrest, IU Athletics provided the following statement:

“Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Johnson is a senior at IU. The guard started 34 games for the Hooisers last season and averaged over 12 points and 5 assists per game.