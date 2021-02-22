IU’s Penix pushes for strong return

INDIANAPOLIS – Three months after tearing his ACL, Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is confident he can come back to play a fourth season for the Hoosiers.

Penix told media Monday via Zoom he might be on schedule, or even ahead of schedule, to come back for the 2021 season after tearing his ACL in November.

Penix suffered the injury November 28 in the third quarter hosting Maryland. It was the same ACL he tore in 2018 facing Penn State. It was the third season-ending injury for Penix, who also had a shoulder problem in 2019.

Over six games in 2020, Penix threw for more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also ran for two scores.