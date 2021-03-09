IUPUI falls to Wright State, Merriweather in Horizon League title game

INDIANAPOLIS – One year ago, IUPUI won its first Horizon League title. The Jaguars were set to make their first post-season appearance, too.

But on March 12, two days later, the post-season was canceled due to the pandemic.

So, the Jaguars were hoping to repeat their efforts Tuesday, which fell short at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

IUPUI lost to Wright State 53-41. The Raiders outscored the Jaguars 30-16 in the second half.

“It’s crushing,” said IUPUI Head Coach Austin Parkinson. “To lead at halftime, and feel like you can see the road to San Antonio, and then to have that kind of run they put on us, there’s not much I can say to my team right now that’s going to make them feel better.”

Reigning Horizon League player of the year Macee Williams had 28 of the Jaguars’ 41 points. The senior is using her last year of eligibility next year to play a fifth season.

“I’m looking forward to coming back next year,” Williams said. “We know what we need to get to so we won’t be in this position next year.”

A duo with Indy ties wins it all for Wright State.

Head Coach Katrina Merriweather was an Indiana All-Star in 1997, playing for Cathedral High School.

“It means a lot. Indiana is such a huge basketball state,” Merriweather said. “No matter where you work, if you were born and raised here, you learn the game of basketball here. You’re always very, very proud to do anything to represent the state.”

Pike High School graduate Angel Baker was named Horizon League Tournament MVP. She scored 23 points against IUPUI.

“It means a lot to represent the city and just come out with a dub,” Baker said. “It’s even more special when you win at home.”

The Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament will play in San Antonio.