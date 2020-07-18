IU football team pauses voluntary workouts

Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers gets ready to lead the team on the field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Athletics has paused voluntary football workouts after six positive COVID-19 tests this week.

Those who’ve tested positive will remain in isolation. The university has begun contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to the virus. Possible close contacts are also in quarantine.

The temporary football stoppage does not affect the basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey teams.

Groups began returning to campus for the voluntary workouts on June 15. The athletic department established a series of protocols before student-athletes could begin participating.

Once workouts began, athletes were subject to daily medical checks and CDC social distancing guidelines. Testing was done when determined necessary by the IU Athletics chief medical officer.

All summer activities are voluntary in all sports. Student-athletes who do not participate because of coronavirus concerns will have their scholarships honored.