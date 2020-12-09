IU football pauses activities after increase in coronavirus cases; Old Oaken Bucket Game in jeopardy

Tom Allen the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers against the Maryland Terrapins during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University football team has paused all team-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program, IU announced Tuesday evening.

IU says the team did not practice Tuesday morning, and all players and Tier I coaches and staff have undergone PCR testing.

The university says no decision has been made regarding Saturday’s game versus Purdue, who also called off practice Tuesday as their program evaluates the results of recent COVID-19 testing.

In light of Tuesday’s developments, the Old Oaken Bucket Game appears to be in serious jeopardy. IU and Purdue have played every year since 1920 and started awarding the Old Oaken Bucket to the game’s winner in 1925.

“The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount,” IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said in a release. “In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”

News broke earlier Tuesday that Saturday’s rivalry game between the 5-0 Ohio State Buckeyes and the 2-4 Michigan Wolverines was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in Michigans’ program. The cancelation has raised major questions as the Big Ten mandates that teams must play six games to make the conference championship game, scheduled for Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indiana is currently second in the division at 6-1 and could take Ohio State’s place.