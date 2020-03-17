IU appoints Scott Dolson to replace Fred Glass as athletic director

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Michael McRobbie has appointed Scott Dolson to become IU’s next director of intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Tuesday.

Dolson will replace Fred Glass, who announced his retirement in December after more than 12 years as IU’s director of athletics.

The decision is still subject to formal approval by the IU Board of Trustees during its April meeting. Given approval, Dolson is expected to officially assume his new position in late summer.

Dolson is a longtime IU athletics administrator, IU alumnus and Indiana native. Per a university release, Dolson has served as IU’s deputy director and chief operating officer of intercollegiate athletics since 2009. Before that, he spent seven years as the director of the IU Varsity Club. Currently, Dolson oversees all internal and external operations within the department.

“Given his background and experience in helping to oversee the recent growth and development of nearly every major area of IU’s large athletics operation, Scott is extremely well-positioned to lead our intercollegiate athletics program and further its longstanding and storied traditions of excellence as well as build on Fred Glass’ outstanding achievements of the last 10 years,” McRobbie said. “For more than two decades at IU, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that our student athletes achieve success both on and off the field, compete within the rules and represent IU with passion, integrity and distinction. “Scott also fully understands that our athletics program must continue to be integrated into the university in all ways. He knows that our student athletes are, first and foremost, students, who are here to develop their athletics prowess while also earning a world-class education that will have an enormous impact on the rest of their lives.” IU President Michael McRobbie via press release

A 14-member committee made up of faculty, administrators, alumni and athletics department representatives recommended Dolson to McRobbie.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for. I want to thank President McRobbie, search committee chair Bill Stephan and the entire search committee for the trust they have shown in me to lead the department into a very promising future. “I’d also like to thank Fred Glass for the leadership and vision he has shown during his truly pivotal tenure as Indiana University’s athletic director. In addition to the on-the-field successes, transformational facility projects and ground-breaking policies and initiatives that he has overseen and everyone is well aware of, he has integrated our department into the university and has also worked tirelessly on behalf of our students in support of their athletic, academic and holistic development throughout their time as Indiana University students. He’s also been a tremendous mentor, and I’m excited to continue and build on the successes we have enjoyed during Fred’s tenure.” Scott Dolson via press release

