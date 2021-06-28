IU and Purdue’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups released

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten released this year’s matchups for the conference’s annual basketball showdown with the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Indiana will travel to Syracuse, while Purdue will host Florida State. Both games will be played on Tuesday, November 30.
Both the Hoosiers and Boilermakers dropped their Challenge games last season, but the Big Ten still won the series with a 7-5 record.
The Boilers have met the Seminoles twice in the Challenge, losing in 2005 and 2018 in Tallahassee. The Hoosiers played the Orange once in the rivalry series, losing in the Carrier Dome in 2013.
Full Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule
Monday, November 29
- Notre Dame at Illinois
- Iowa at Virginia
Tuesday, November 30
- Indiana at Syracuse
- Florida State at Purdue
- Northwestern at Wake Forest
- Duke at Ohio State
- Minnesota at Pittsburgh
- Clemson at Rutgers
Wednesday, December 1
- Virginia Tech at Maryland
- Michigan at North Carolina
- Louisville at Michigan State
- Nebraska at North Carolina State
- Miami at Penn State
- Wisconsin at Georgia Tech