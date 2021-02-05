Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans top Pacers 114-113

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 5: Justin Holiday #8 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 5, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans top the Indiana Pacers 114-113 on Friday night.

Lonzo Ball added 20 points and nine rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in six games. Zion Williamson had 18 points, and Steven Adams finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pelicans led by as many as 18, but Myles Turner’s 3-pointer got the Pacers within one with 39.1 seconds left.

Turner drove the lane in the final seconds, but his 5-foot jumper bounced off the outside of the rim and backboard. A resulting scrum for the rebound resulted in a jump ball with 0.5 seconds remaining. The possession arrow favored the visitors.

Ingram, the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2020, went 12 for 21 from the field. JJ Redick scored 12 points for New Orleans, and fellow reserve Josh Hart had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Justin Holiday led Indiana with 22 points. Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points, and reserve T.J. McConnell had nine points and 15 assists.