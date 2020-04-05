Indy’s LeVante Bellamy ready for NFL Draft

KALAMAZOO, MI – AUGUST 31: LeVante Bellamy #2 of the Western Michigan Broncos runs for a 64-yard touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter of a game at Waldo Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Indiana football fans were first introduced to Levante Bellamy as a standout high school player at Brebeuf, showcasing his blazing speed.

He transferred and graduated from Pike before heading to Western Michigan, where he displayed more breakaway speed.



He completed his college career by scoring 23 touchdowns, winning the Mid-American Conference’s MVP award and earning an invite to the NFL Combine, where he could dazzle pro scouts with, you guessed it, more speed.



Bellamy hoped to run a 4.2 or 4.3-second 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium, but injured himself during his first attempt. He still recorded a solid 4.5.

He returned to Kalamazoo after the combine to continue pre-draft workouts, but then a “stay at home” order was issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I grabbed a lot of weights out of the weight room and I took them home,” Bellamy said. “Every day, I make sure I do a home workout to keep up with my body. I do a morning, afternoon and evening run to make sure I stay in shape and then we do abs to finish the night.”

Western Michigan canceled its pro day and the NFL stopped all in-person visits from draft prospects, but Bellamy’s still able to talk with teams on the telephone. He feels he’s done enough to be drafted.



“The film speaks for itself,” said Bellamy. “At the end of the day, you can watch somebody at the combine. They can jump high. They can jump far, but the film’s getting you drafted. The film doesn’t lie.”



He expects to hear his named called between the third and fifth rounds.



“With all the hard work I’ve been through my whole life with school and injuries and everything I’ve done, it would be the icing on the cake for me,” Bellamy said.



Bellamy would also join the growing list of Indianapolis-area products in the NFL.



“It would mean a lot to be with guys like Sheldon Day, Terry McLaurin, a lot of those guys,” said Bellamy. “I understand where we were compared to where we are now.”