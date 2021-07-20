IndyCar Series points leader Alex Palou eyes more podiums with Dario Franchitti

INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-four-year-old Alex Palou has won two races this year in his first season driving full-time for Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou is also leading the series in points, but is keeping his eyes on the prize.

“I don’t think anyone won a championship winning two races,” Palou said Tuesday via Zoom with media. “So, we need to win some more races and score some more podiums.”

Pushing him to score more points and podiums is three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, who is a team adviser for Chip Ganassi Racing. Franchitti said he watched Palou at Indianapolis last year and thought he was poised to drive for the team.

“I said man you’re doing a great job. Keep it up,” Franchitti said. “He (Palou) said something like I hope I do a good enough job that I can drive for Chip Ganassi Racing.”

Palou has been a fast learner, taking advice from guys twice his age. Franchitti is 48. CGR teammate Scott Dixon is 40. Palou looks up to Dixon’s success.

“As Dario said, he’s the best at practices. He’s the best at qualifying. He’s really good on the races,” Palou said. “Trying to learn as much as possible from him. Still a long way to go.”

IndyCar returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway August 14 for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix. The race starts at 12:30 p.m.