INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 23: Takuma Sato, driver of the #30 Panasonic / PeopleReady Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The IndyCar season begins April 18 at Barber, and the series’ drivers gathered in Indianapolis this week to meet the media in anticipation of the first green flag of the year. Here are some clips from our interviews.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato on putting in work through the offseason.

Noblesville native Conor Daly on his new look for 2021.

2018 Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power on competing in the series after turning 40.