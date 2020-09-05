IndyCar races at Mid-Ohio to run next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The IndyCar Series doubleheader at Mid-Ohio has been rescheduled for Sept. 12-13.

The races were originally scheduled for August 8-9, but were postponed due to concerns from local health officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotions company staging the event will reach out to fans soon with attendance guidelines.

Saturday’s race will be at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1:00 p.m.

“We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing action at an excellent venue,” the series wrote in a news release.

Here is the remaining of the 2020 IndyCar Series schedule:

Sept. 12 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 3:50 p.m.

Oct. 3 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 3:50 p.m.

Oct. 25 Streets of St. Petersburg 3:30 p.m.