IndyCar race at IMS in August will be Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race running at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August has a new name. The race is part of a marquee INDYCAR-NASCAR tripleheader on the IMS road course.

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Grand Prix is scheduled to run August 14 at 12:30 p.m. The Xfinity Series race runs later that day at 4 p.m.

NASCAR’S Big Machine Vodka 400 runs Sunday, August 15, at IMS at 1 p.m. It will be the first time the Cup Series runs on the road course.

“Big Machine’s enthusiasm for IMS, INDYCAR, and motorsports is incredible,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “We’re so grateful for our loyal friends at Big Machine, and their support will help us elevate this exciting triple-header race weekend even higher.”