IndyCar goes digital with iRacing this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Though IndyCar is on hold in real life, many of the series’ biggest stars will compete on a digital platform in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The first of six virtual races of the challenge will see the green flag Saturday afternoon. Called the American Red Cross Grand Prix, the race will consist of 45 laps around a virtual Watkins Glen International course.

Future IndyCar iRacing courses will be Barber on April 4, a “Driver’s Choice” track on April 11, a random draw track on April 18, Circuit of the Americans on April 25, and a non-IndyCar track on May 2.

