IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson finds recipe for success

It’s been a whirlwind three years for Marcus Ericsson.

After his fifth and final Formula-1 season in 2018, he crossed the pond to try his hand at IndyCar. A solid rookie campaign at Schmidt Peterson included a podium and two top-10 finishes. It was impressive enough to earn a seat at Chip Ganassi Racing..

“I’m very proud to be representing a team like CGR, one of the best in the business”, said Ercisson. “It feels like everywhere we’ve been, we’ve been mixing it up there with the top of the field. We haven’t got that big result yet, but I’m sure it’s going to come sooner rather than later.”

The Swede stands eighth in season points. He’s tied for the most top 10’s in the series with five. Now, the focus is on Indy and the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“We’re confident going into this ‘month of August’ or whatever you want to call it. So we think we should be up there and mix it up with the top and compete for the win.”

Winning is a process. It ends on the track and in victory lane, but it begins with training and preparation.

And for Ericsson, his success could start in the kitchen.

“So I’m going to be making protein banana pancakes,” Ericsson said as he set ingredients aside.

“When I was younger it was more going to restaurants and eating out. I think also the last five years I’ve been more into the training and taking care of my body to put myself in the best shape as a racing driver. The diet and what you eat is very important for that.”

Ericsson is starting simple with kitchen staples prepped to fuel his workouts and remain ready on race days.

“People don’t realize how tough it is for us to drive these cars. For most of the races, I’m above 80-90% of my maximum heart rate the whole race, so it’s super tough cause you have to make the whole body (ready) for concentration. It’s really tough driving these cars, especially the last 10 laps. This could be the difference.”

Mastering pancakes is one thing, expanding the culinary skills needed to honor his homeland is next on his list.

“Swedish food, we’re probably most famous for the Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes and lingonberries. That’s the standard. If you go to Ikea, you need to try the Swedish meatballs.”

Trial, error and repetition is key in the gym, during meetings, in the kitchen and in the car.

And if there is one ingredient he’s looking to add most of all, it’s a cold beverage in Victory Lane.

“I’m not sure if I can drink the Huski chocolate milk if that’s allowed,” he joked.

“Otherwise I’ll go, what is it? Full fat milk, I guess.”

Ericsson will find out soon enough.