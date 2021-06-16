Indy Eleven, Head Coach Martin Rennie part ways

INDIANAPOLIS– Indy Eleven announced Wednesday it is paring ways with Head Coach Martin Rennie.

“On behalf of the club, I want to sincerely thank Martin for his contributions to Indy Eleven over the last three and a half years, especially his professionalism in navigating our entry into the USL Championship,” said Indy Eleven President & Chief Executive Officer Greg Stremlaw.

Indy Eleven and Head Coach Martin Rennie mutually agree to part ways



📰⬇️ — Indy Eleven (@IndyEleven) June 16, 2021

Stremlaw said the team will look to current coaching staff to handle coaching duties for now. A search for a new head coach will be conducted soon.

“Overall, Rennie compiled a 42W-31L-19 ledger in USL Championship action and a 2W-2L-0D record in postseason play over his three-plus seasons on the Eleven sideline,” the team said.

The Indy Eleven will play on June 20 when they visit Sporting Kansas City II at 5 p.m.