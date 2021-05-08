Indy Eleven drop home opener 2-0 to FC Tulsa

INDIANAPOLIS – A second-half brace from FC Tulsa forward Joaquin Rivas and a clean sheet from keeper Sean Lewis lifted the visiting side to a 2-0 victory over Indy Eleven Saturday evening at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI.

After a goalless first half, FC Tulsa (3-0-0) struck first in the 62nd minute, as Bradley Bourgeois’ cross found an unmarked Rivas in the box. A clean header beat Indy Eleven (1-1-0) keeper Jordan Farr for the first tally of the game.Twenty minutes later, an Eleven foul in the box gave FC Tulsa a penalty kick, and Rivas slotted his try high and right past Farr to reach the final 2-0 score.

Next up, Indy Eleven will host Sporting KC on Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m.