Indy Eleven beats Saint Louis 2-0 as play resumes

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Eleven returned to action with a 2-0 over Saint Louis FC at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.
Indy played just one game in March before the USL postponed its season.
Seven minutes into the first half, forward Tyler Pasher beat his man to the box. His shot went off the keeper and into the net to give Indy a 1-0 lead.
Seventy-nine minutes in, midfielder Neveal Hackshaw headed a shot in at the back post to give the boys in blue a 2-0 advantage.
The club will play 15 matches over 13 weeks to complete a 16-game season. Fans must submit to temperature checks before entering Lucas Oil, wear masks, and remain six feet apart during games.
Indy will host Kansas City July 18 at 7 p.m.
