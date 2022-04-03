INDIANAPOLIS – Baseball returns to Victory Field this week as the Indianapolis Indians are back on the diamond for a new season.

2020 saw the Minor League season canceled. 2021 was still plenty limited with the pandemic. Now in 2022, we had a fairly dramatic labor dispute in baseball, but this week, the Tribe is ready to return to normal.

“It’s been a couple of rough years in baseball,” says manager Miguel Perez. “You always have to be grateful for opening days.”

“Baseball’s back and fans can sit and watch their favorite players,” adds outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba. “I’m happy we got (a deal) done, and I’m happy I can be one of the ones that can showcase my talent and get to The Show.”

“The last couple years, there’s been some hoops to jump through,” continues outfielder Cal Mitchell. “Everyone’s super excited about playing, getting back on the field. Ready to win some ballgames.”

If the Indians’ expectations are anywhere close to accurate, wins will come.

“We got some dope baseball players,” smiles Mitchell. “That’s the way I put it. Great talent.”

“Everyone on this team has high expectations for themselves and this team,” explains first baseman Mason Martin. “We know we’re a good group of players.”

“It’s gonna be electric, especially the guys we have,” says Smith-Njigba. “We’re gonna put on a show.”

The show begins Tuesday night at Victory Field as the Tribe opens the season playing inside their home ballpark for six straight days, a perfect chance to welcome baseball back to the Circle City for another year.