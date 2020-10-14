Indianapolis selected to host NCAA championships in several sports, including men’s basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Wednesday that Indianapolis has been selected to host championships in men’s basketball, water polo, wrestling, indoor track and field, lacrosse, swimming and diving and golf, according to Indiana Sports Corp.

Indianapolis is now set to host the following NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball events:

• 2021 Men’s Final Four

• 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds

• 2024 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds

• 2025 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship – Midwest Regional

• 2026 Men’s Final Four

The final host sites for 86 of the 90 championships for the 2022-2023 through 2025-2026 seasons were announced by the NCAA after it received more than 3,000 bid applications for future NCAA championship hosting opportunities.

Seven different Indiana cities were chosen to host 22 of these championships, joining an list of NCAA events that had already been awarded to central Indiana and Indiana Sports Corp.

“We are excited to host these upcoming NCAA championship events in Indianapolis with several of our community partners,” Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said on their website. “Indiana Sports Corp has a long-standing relationship with the NCAA and is experienced in bringing these prominent events to our city. We would also like to congratulate our Team Indiana partners on their success as part of the announcement today.”

Indiana Sports Corp released the following list of championships, years and host sites:

The specific years and championships include:

• 2023 Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, IU Natatorium

Host: UIndy

• 2023 Division I Women’s Golf Championship Regional, The Club at Chatham Hills

Host: Indiana University



• 2023 Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship, University of Indianapolis Key Stadium

Host: UIndy



• 2024 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Hosts: IUPUI, Horizon League



• 2024 Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, IU Natatorium

Host: IUPUI



• 2025 Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships (Part of Division II Winter National Championship Festival), Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Host: UIndy



• 2025 Division II Wrestling Championships (Part of Division II Winter National Championship Festival), Farmer’s Coliseum

Host: UIndy



• 2025 Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships (Part of Division II Winter National Championship Festival), IU Natatorium

Host: UIndy



• 2025 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship, IU Natatorium

Host: Indiana University



• 2025 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship – Midwest Regional, Lucas Oil Stadium

Hosts: IUPUI, Horizon League



• 2026 Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, IU Natatorium

Host: Franklin College

As part of the NCAA’s announcement, several Team Indiana communities were awarded the following events in the 2022-2023 through 2025-2026 bid cycle:

• 2023 Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships – Regionals, Evansville, Ind.

Hosts: University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Sports Corporation

• 2024 Division II Men’s Basketball Championship Elite Eight, Evansville, Ind.

Hosts: University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Sports Corporation

• 2024 Division III Men’s Basketball Championships, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Hosts: Manchester University, Visit Fort Wayne

• 2024 Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, Terre Haute, Ind./

Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

• 2024 Division I Men’s Golf Championships Regionals, West Lafayette, Ind.

Host: Purdue University

• 2025 Division II Men’s Basketball Championship Elite Eight, Evansville, Ind.

Hosts: University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Sports Corporation

• 2025 Division III Men’s Basketball Championships, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Hosts: Manchester University, Visit Fort Wayne

• 2026 Division III Men’s Basketball Championships, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Hosts: Manchester University, Visit Fort Wayne

• 2026 Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Evansville, Ind.

Hosts: University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Sports Corporation

• 2026 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships, South Bend, Ind.

Host: Notre Dame

Indianapolis had already been selected to host a number of NCAA Championships in the near future. The NCAA Championships previously awarded to Indiana Sports Corp include:

• 2021 Men’s Final Four

• 2022 NCAA Convention

• 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds

• 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

• 2026 Men’s Final Four