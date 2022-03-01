INDIANAPOLIS — If you needed another sign that spring is around the corner, Indianapolis Indians tickets are officially on sale to the public!

The Minor League Baseball club’s 120th season opens April 5 at Victory Field and will feature 75 home games through September 24.

“As the weather begins to warm, our organization is preparing for another memorable season of Indians baseball,” Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski said in a release. “Our efforts to once again provide fun, affordable entertainment to fans of all ages at Victory Field comes to life in early April.”

The Indians released the following information on ticket pricing:

Lawn tickets: $12

Reserved seats: $15

Box seats: $18

Memberships for the Knot Hole Kids Club: $20 Includes a ticket to every Indians home game (subject to availability) Membership t-shirt The chance to say “play ball!” to kick off an Indians game The chance to run the bases after every Sunday home game. Exclusive giveaways throughout the season

Premium seating options include: Yuengling Landing: $40 Elements Financial Club: $85 All-you-can-eat food stations, draft beer and house wine are included.



For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.