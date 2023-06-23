INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are taking a deep dive into baseball history and reflecting on the role of legendary Black players.

The team has been celebrating ‘Negro Leagues Week,’ which has been commemorating the Circle City’s first negro league team, the Indianapolis ABCs.

The Indians have been sporting a new look for their games this week. Each player has been wearing an Indianapolis ABCs jersey and ballcap.

“To be able to bring the Negro Leagues into that space, I think is great,” said fan Todd Hobson, who played baseball for Lawrence North and eventually went on to play professionally.

Each Indianapolis ABCs jersey on the field is paying homage to black players who paved the way.

“I think it’s great because the Negro Leagues were big back in the day,” Hobson’s dad Wayne said. “And [they] had a lot of great players, and a lot of players weren’t able to get to the major leagues.”

More than a hundred years after the ABCs first took to a segregated field, Todd Hobson has witnessed firsthand just how far we have come.

“I actually went to the college world series,” he said. “Had a good time in college. In terms of my career, I was drafted sixth round to the Houston Astros and spent about four and a half years in their system.”

As fans enjoyed a Friday night under the lights, the game is all about filling the ballpark with a story of legacy.

“How did we get to the point of having integrated baseball and to having segregation not existing is an important story to tell,” said Indianapolis Indians Director of Communications Cheyne Reiter.

Reiter said “Negro Leagues Week” is also a neat way for the players to learn about the sport’s past.

“It’s not the reason you’re taking the field,” Reiter described. “But look at the guys who came before you and helped pave the way for us to get to where we are today.”

The stories of legacy could go on and on, Reiter said.

“Oscar Charleston, one of the all-time greats, somewhat of a forgotten ball player because he never got the chance to play at the major league level,” Reiter listed. “He’s buried over at Floral Park Cemetery. He’s an Indianapolis native. He was a star.”

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission has also been involved in the week’s celebration. The group will be speaking and attending the game on Saturday, and one of the Civil Rights Commission employees will be throwing the first pitch.

“It’s a great opportunity for us not only to celebrate civil rights and talk about people’s civil rights and help educate and inform people about their rights,” said Gregory Wilson, the Executive Director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. “And also be a part of a game that’s so historic as they celebrate all those great Negro League teams.”

Wilson agreed that celebrating the Indianapolis ABCs is a great way to remember how far the sport and society have come.

“Now it’s an opportunity where you see the inclusion of everybody and just thinking of the historical meaning of all this,” he said.

But to fans, and former players, the most important aspect of all of this is looking towards the future.

“It gives the kids something to say, you know what, if that’s something that I want to do, I can do that,” Todd Hobson said.

Tomorrow night the Indians and Clippers will wear ABCs and Blue Birds jerseys for a final time in their series. The Indians will also wrap up a week-long auction and give away an Indianapolis ABCs jersey.