INDIANAPOLIS – The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 29.

Scott Dixon won the pole for this year’s race thanks to a record-setting qualifying run. Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay will join him in the front row.

Dixon, the 2008 winner, is among eight former Indy 500 champions participating in this year’s race. Helio Castroneves is seeking his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory, while Takuma Sato and Juan Pablo Montoya are seeking their third victories.

Organizers are expecting a near-capacity crowd for the first time since Roger Penske took ownership of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. No fans were allowed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 race had capacity limited to 40% due to a resurgence in cases.

This year’s crowd is expected to be the largest since the sold-out 100th Running in 2016.

Here’s a look at the race day and Snake Pit schedule for 2022:

6 a.m.: Gates open

8:15 a.m. Yellow Claw (Snake Pit)

9 a.m.: Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

9:15 a.m.: Steve Aoki (Snake Pit)

10:30 a.m.: Cars to grid on the frontstretch

10:30 a.m.: deadmau5 (Snake Pit)

11:45 a.m.: Pre-race ceremony

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:18 p.m.: Invocation and National Anthem (anthem performed by Jordan Fisher)

12:35 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” (performed by Jim Cornelison)

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for 106 th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Running of the Indianapolis 500 12:50 p.m.: Martin Garrix (Snake Pit)

2:35 p.m. Galantis (Snake Pit)

4 p.m.: Gates close