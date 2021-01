IOWA CITY, IOWA- JANUARY 21: Guard Rob Phinisee #10 of the Indiana Hoosiers goes to the basket in the first half against guard Connor McCaffery #30 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 21, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

A 23-3 second half run powered Indiana to an upset of No. 4 Iowa, 81-69 Thursday night on the road in Iowa City.

The Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten) defense was stellar in that stretch run, holding the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2) without a field goal for 11 minutes. On offense, Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Cream and Crimson with 23 points while Rob Phinisee added 18 with Al Durham notching 14.

Next up for Indiana will be a date with Rutgers on Sunday, January 24 at noon.